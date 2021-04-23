Linden Drive and Charter Street road closures near Van Hise Hall the week of April 26

Van Hise Hall is undergoing emergency repair work, including removal of concrete paneling. The work has reached the point where a large crane is needed to assist in panel removal. This crane will require road closures in the Van Hise area during the week of April 26, 2021.

These dates are subject to change due to weather and other factors:

April 27-28: Linden Drive closed in front of Van Hise Hall, no east- or westbound traffic allowed through Linden-Charter intersection

Linden Drive closed in front of Van Hise Hall, no east- or westbound traffic allowed through Linden-Charter intersection April 29-30: Charter Street closed to the east of Van Hise Hall, no traffic between Linden Drive and Observatory Drive

For the duration of this project campus bus route 80 will detour westbound service onto Observatory Drive between Charter and Babcock Drive. Eastbound buses will temporarily not service stops between Walnut Street and Charter Street—buses will detour from Walnut Street to University Avenue and resume the regular route at Randall Avenue. Please see the Madison Metro website for detour information: cityofmadison.com/metro/detours

Linden Drive closure – April 27-28

Linden Drive closed between the Lot 23 (Van Hise Garage) access drive and the Linden-Charter intersection. East-west traffic detours onto Observatory Drive during this closure.

Madison Metro bus routes that run on Linden Drive will detour. Please see the Madison Metro website for detour information: cityofmadison.com/metro/detours

Area permit holders can reach their assigned lots using Henry Mall or Babcock Drive to reach Linden Drive.

Lot 202 park and ride shuttles will detour to University Avenue starting April 27, with the Van Hise shuttle stop temporarily moving to Madison Metro stop #178 (University & N. Orchard) in front of the Medical Sciences Center. This detour will continue until permit holders are notified otherwise.

Area sidewalks may be closed as necessary for this work. Please follow detour signage and avoid closured areas.

Approximate map of construction impact with detour routes can be found below — click on image to enlarge:



Charter Street closure – April 29-30

Charter Street closed to the east of Van Hise Hall. Linden Drive will be available as a detour route for westbound traffic. Traffic intending to travel eastbound onto Observatory Drive from Charter Street should use Park Street instead or can use Linden Drive to Babcock Drive to reach Observatory Drive.

Some Madison Metro detours will continue during this work, in particular the campus bus route detours mentioned above. Please see the Madison Metro website for detour information: cityofmadison.com/metro/detours

Area sidewalks may be closed as necessary for this work. Please follow detour signage and avoid closured areas.

Approximate map of construction impact with detour routes can be found below — click on image to enlarge:



